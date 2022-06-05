WORLD

AUC chief condemns latest terrorist attack against UN peacekeepers in Mali

NewsWire
0
0

Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the latest terrorist attack against United Nations peacekeepers serving in Mali.

“The AU condemns in the strongest terms yet another appalling terrorist attack against UN peacekeepers serving in Mali,” Mahamat said in a Twitter post.

“My sincere condolences to the families of the two Egyptian peacekeepers who paid the ultimate sacrifice. My prayers for a full recovery to their comrades,” he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the killing of two Egyptian members of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, a UN spokesman said.

Two other peacekeepers were injured when their armored personnel carrier hit an improvised explosive device outside of the town of Douentza, in the Mopti region of central Mali, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for Guterres.

Since May 22, there have been six attacks on UN mission convoys, the spokesman said. A terrorist assault on a convoy near the town of Kidal, in the northern part of Mali, killed a Jordanian peacekeeper and injured three colleagues Wednesday.

20220605-051004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tracing UNEP path — from saving ozone to endorsing historic resolution...

    Death toll from rainfall in Brazil rises to 185

    Explosion kills 6 in Somalia

    Global Covid caseload tops 472 mn