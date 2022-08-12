WORLD

AUC chief condemns recent violent protests in Sierra Leone

NewsWire
0
0

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the recent acts of violent protests in Sierra Leone.

The AU Commission chairperson expresses “deep concern over the violent protests in Sierra Leone on August 10, 2022, which resulted in loss of life and the destruction of property,” said an AU statement issued on late Thursday.

Faki condemned the acts of violence as he urged all stakeholders to refrain from further violence and engage in constructive dialogue within the parameters of the democratic process to maintain the stability that Sierra Leone has enjoyed since the end of the civil war in 2002.

He reaffirmed the pan-African bloc’s commitment to accompanying the government and people of Sierra Leone in the restoration of normalcy, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, and some other parts of the country, calling on the government to grapple with the issue of the economic hardship and high cost of living. The protest disrupted businesses with shops remaining closed across the national capital for fear of being attacked by protesters.

Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh on Wednesday declared in a TV broadcast a nationwide curfew following the massive protest in the West African country, saying it is a measure to calm down the situation and return the country to normalcy. The government has invoked the military to work alongside the police to react to the protest in the country.

A statement issued by the Sierra Leone police said on Thursday that four police officers were killed in Wednesday’s nationwide protest, while 113 protesters were arrested by the police.

20220813-024602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bitcoin investor Roger Ver owns us $47 mn: CoinFlex CEO

    Barbados Royals announce David Miller as captain for the upcoming 2022...

    6 killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing

    After Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder re-ignites England’s ‘disrespect’ issue