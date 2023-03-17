LIFESTYLEWORLD

Auckland Airport launches redevelopment with integrated terminal

The Auckland Airport in New Zealand is underway with its biggest redevelopment since it opened in 1966 with a brand-new domestic terminal to be fully integrated into the international terminal.

“This is a major investment for Auckland Airport, one which we have been working towards for many years,” airport Chair Patrick Strange said in a statement on Friday.

The airport has been consulting with its major airline customers since May 2011 on a replacement for the ageing domestic terminal and plans to build an integrated terminal, reports Xinhua news agency.

Over that time 21 concept designs have been developed by the Auckland Airport and discussed with major airlines.

Following an earlier decision in 2019, the Auckland Airport Board reaffirmed its commitment to the integration of domestic and international travel, giving approval for the project to move into the final stages of design as part of a NZ$3.9 billion construction program to take place over the next five to six year.

The terminal integration program –a significant part of the airport’s wider 10-year capital program — will bring domestic travel and international travel together under the same roof for the first time since 1977, via an expansion at the eastern end of the existing international terminal building.

Set to open between 2028 and 2029, the combined terminal will serve the larger and more efficient domestic jet aircraft flying to and from Auckland to New Zealand’s other main centres, alongside international operations.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 62 per cent of all domestic passengers in New Zealand passed through the Auckland Airport each year.

