New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANSlife) During New York Luxury Week, Christie’s will present “The Greats,” an online sale of shoes, streetwear, and collectibles. The Greats is a carefully curated collection of footwear and sports memorabilia worn and signed by some of the greatest figures in sports history, including Serena Williams, Kobe Bryant, Henrik Lundqvist, and Michael Jordan. Along with the work of well-known designers like Virgil Abloh and Tinker Hatfield, the auction also includes items from streetwear companies like Supreme and Louis Vuitton.

The sale emphasises how art, design, and sports history come together to establish a new trend in collecting today. Consider the following two lots: Serena Williams Player Exclusive Game-Worn Dual Signed Off-White Nike Court Flare 2 Sneakers (estimate $17,000-20,000); and Serena Williams Player Exclusive Game-Worn Off-White Nike Court Flare 2 Sneakers & Signed Serena Williams Tennis Ball (estimate $10,000-15,000). These lots feature Nike x Off-White shoes created by the legendary designer Virgil Abloh exclusively for Serena Williams.

The lots all include Virgil’s distinctive hallmarks, like the imprinted “SERENA” and “QUEEN” embellishments on the side and back of the footwear. Serena Williams’ recent retirement and Virgil’s great legacy as a creator, designer, and artist are all celebrated in these sneakers, which are an extraordinary symbol of the partnership between the two superstars.

Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Original 1985 Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” Sneakers and a pair of Michael Jordan Dual Signed Original 1985 Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” Sneakers are two further highlights from the auction. These lots symbolise the beginning of the collectible sneaker market, the first Jordan and Nike partnership, and unquestionably the most famous and timeless sneaker silhouette in history. The design has influenced generations to this day.

A pair of one-of-a-kind skates used by famous goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who won Olympic Gold and Silver Medals for his native Sweden and was a notable fan favourite for the New York Rangers, are also the highlight of the sale. These skates, which Lundqvist wore for his final game as a Ranger, offer a glimpse into his extraordinary career and unwavering commitment to the game. Don Blanton, an artist, transformed the skates into works of art by encasing them in chromed copper and nickel and embellishing them with Swarovski crystals. This amazing item is expected to fetch between $50,000 and $70,000 at auction. The Henrik Lundqvist Foundation, which supports underprivileged kids’ education, will benefit from the sale of the skates.

Henrik Lundqvist says: “I’m thrilled to be working with Christie’s on this important sale. My skates have always played a critical role in how I felt on ice. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Henrik Lundqvist Foundation, founded in 2014 to aid different organisations around the United States, Sweden and Dominican Republic.”

Caitlin Donovan, Head of Department comments: “With a pulse on contemporary collecting, we are proud to present our inaugural sale under the newly founded Sneakers, Streetwear and Collectibles department, The Greats showcases some of the great examples of sneaker, streetwear and sports collectibles on the market and in history. Celebrating athletes, artists and designers who have spearheaded a new wave of collecting, we are proud to introduce this new genre of collecting at Christie’s.”

Jacob Foster, Junior Specialist says: “Modern collectibles have amassed a significant following over the past years. Not only are collectors able to acquire something they can appreciate and enjoy in their home, but also realize a greater value as an alternative asset. We’re proud to bring these incredible items to auction, which celebrate the people who are truly devoted to their craft, whether that be through tennis, design, basketball, art, or hockey.”

The sale begins accepting bids on November 29 and ends on December 6.

