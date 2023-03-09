An Audi car caught fire in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur on Thursday afternoon, an official said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Videos and photographs of the burning high-end car were doing rounds on social media.

According to a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, a call regarding fire was received at around 3 pm and a fire tender was rushed to the spot.

“No one was injured and the fire was doused within 15 minutes. The exact reason behind the fire in the car is being ascertained,” said the official.

20230309-190603