Audi India introduces Lifetime Value Services

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Audi India has introduced a ‘Lifetime Value Services’ for its customers. The service will include extended warranty up to 7 years, and road side assistance up to 11 years.

Under the company’s renewed after-sales service strategy the service will also include flexible service plans up to eight years in India.

Commenting on this initiative, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Our customers form the core of our brand. At Audi, we have always believed in adding value to our customers’ journey and it is imperative they receive the very best of services.

Dhillon further added, “Customers can choose from a variety of offers, as per their driving requirements. We are also providing Road Side Assistance Coverage till the 11th year since car purchase – this is an industry first proposition.”

–IANS

ravi/in