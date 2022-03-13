ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Audience has to relate to the storyline and character: Mehul Buch

By NewsWire
Actor Mehul Buch, who will be seen in the new show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’, feels that it’s important for a story to connect with the audience.

“Unless and until the audience relates with the storyline and the character, the story won’t go across,” said the senior actor, who will be seen as Dhanraj Chaudhary in the new show.

Without revealing much about his character, he said that his character is an integral and important part of the show, and shared that he could easily relate to Dhanraj as a father and his fatherly emotions.

He further said: “The reputation and creative caliber of DKP and secondly the amazing storyline and significance of my character in the story attracted me to this project.”

Mehul also confessed that the title of the show is quite unique, and added, “Actually I was aware about the storyline before I got to know the title. But at this point I can say that it justifies each and every moment of the storyline and vice versa.”

This will be his first show of 2022, and he strongly recommends that an actor must maintain his visibility on-screen, adding, “It helps the audience remember you.”

Lastly, Mehul confessed that as an actor he takes every new show as a new adventure. “My theatre experience taught me one thing that as an actor if you take up a new character with a blank slate then only you can get newness to every character you perform,” he concluded.

