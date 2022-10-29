Stating that fans had a great responsibility, actor Kamal Haasan said that they must make it a point to call good films good and bad films bad.

Speaking at the audio launch event of director Prabhu Solomon’s ‘Sembi’, featuring Kovai Sarala and Ashwin in the titular roles, Kamal Haasan said: “During those days while seeking a chance, I would carry a photo album with my pics from the film ’16 Vayadhinile’.

“I would keep showing it to people saying, ‘I am acting in this film as its hero’. Some would have good words to say. There were others who would say, ‘Don’t you feel ashamed carrying a book in which you have a picture of yourself in a loin cloth?’ I remember all those words today when one of the speakers here praised me saying I attend the audio launches of both big and small films.”

“One cannot decide which is a big film or a small film from here,” he said and then pointing to the audience, he added: “They are the ones who decide.”

“If we are talking about ’16 Vayathinile’, remembering it after almost 40 years after it was made, then that is what is a big film. There are times when we struggle to remember the name of a film, saying, ‘What was that film that was made for so many crores?’ That is a small film,” he explained.

Stating that he had watched ‘Sembi’, Kamal Haasan called it a good film. “The core point the film looks to make is good. I have seen this film. Our silence is the biggest danger. When you don’t question people committing mistakes as to why they are doing so, the mistakes will continue. This film says that and that is why I like this film. It reminds us all that we have a duty.”

The actor then told the audience: “As fans, you too have a great responsibility and duty, you must call good films good and bad films bad. You must do that boldly and without fear.”

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries including the cast and crew of the film.

20221029-165602