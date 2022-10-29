ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Audiences should call out bad films, says Kamal Haasan

NewsWire
0
0

Stating that fans had a great responsibility, actor Kamal Haasan said that they must make it a point to call good films good and bad films bad.

Speaking at the audio launch event of director Prabhu Solomon’s ‘Sembi’, featuring Kovai Sarala and Ashwin in the titular roles, Kamal Haasan said: “During those days while seeking a chance, I would carry a photo album with my pics from the film ’16 Vayadhinile’.

“I would keep showing it to people saying, ‘I am acting in this film as its hero’. Some would have good words to say. There were others who would say, ‘Don’t you feel ashamed carrying a book in which you have a picture of yourself in a loin cloth?’ I remember all those words today when one of the speakers here praised me saying I attend the audio launches of both big and small films.”

“One cannot decide which is a big film or a small film from here,” he said and then pointing to the audience, he added: “They are the ones who decide.”

“If we are talking about ’16 Vayathinile’, remembering it after almost 40 years after it was made, then that is what is a big film. There are times when we struggle to remember the name of a film, saying, ‘What was that film that was made for so many crores?’ That is a small film,” he explained.

Stating that he had watched ‘Sembi’, Kamal Haasan called it a good film. “The core point the film looks to make is good. I have seen this film. Our silence is the biggest danger. When you don’t question people committing mistakes as to why they are doing so, the mistakes will continue. This film says that and that is why I like this film. It reminds us all that we have a duty.”

The actor then told the audience: “As fans, you too have a great responsibility and duty, you must call good films good and bad films bad. You must do that boldly and without fear.”

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries including the cast and crew of the film.

20221029-165602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Honey Singh shares how he created his version of popular track...

    ‘Vikram’s’ 100th-day celebrations to take place on Kamal’s b’day

    Prithviraj releases teaser of his new Malayalam thriller ‘Cold Case’

    ‘Runway 34’ trailer takes off the flight to thrill and action