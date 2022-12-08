SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Audio clip of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi surfaces in Toshakhana scandal

In the latest development to the Toshakhana scandal in Pakistan, an audio clip of allegedly featuring former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and PTI leader Zulfikar Bukhari discussing the sale of watches has surfaced, media reports said on Thursday.

In the audio clip, a woman, reportedly Bushra Bibi, can be heard asking a man, reportedly Zulfi Bukhari, about his health after responding to his greeting and then mentions selling Imran Khan’s watches, Geo News reported.

She said “Khan sb has some watches” and has asked to send them to you (Zulfi Bukhari) so that you can sell them somewhere.

The former PM’s wife said the watches are not of any use to Khan, Geo News reported.

In response, Zulfi Bukhari says: “I will do it”.

Imran Khan selling his Toshakhana gifts has become a hotly-debated topic in Pakistani politics recently.

The most expensive of them all was a bejeweled MasterGraff wristwatch that was gifted to the PTI chief when he was the premier of Pakistan by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

However, it became the talk of town after it ended up in the hands of UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, Geo News reported.

The multi-millionaire Dubai-based businessman has said that he bought the precious watch from former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trusted family friend Farah Gogi after paying a hefty amount of $2 million.

The PTI has contested Zahoor’s claim and argued that the watch was sold to wristwatch retailing business “Art of Time” in Islamabad.

The receipt of the sale of this same special edition watch to “Art of Time” was deposited by the former premier himself before the Cabinet Division.

As soon as the audio was leaked, Mohammad Shafiq, the owner of “Art of Time” in a video statement, distanced himself from the controversy.

