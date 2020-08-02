Audio equipment maker HARMAN to expand TWS portfolios in India

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Audio equipment maker HARMAN, owned by South Korean major Samsung, is all set to expand its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) portfolio in the country over the next 8-10 months.

Apart from the existing products, the company will launch three new offerings from the house of HARMAN, all in the coming week, a top company executive said on Sunday.

“In August itself, we are launching a fresh new line-up from our premium brand Harman Kardon which will include the first Harman Kardon TWS offering – a sophisticated solution with advanced voice assistance, ‘Talkthru’ technology and great features packaged in a stunning form,” Vikram Kher, Vice President of the Lifestyle Audio division at HARMAN India, told IANS.

By the end of this year, the Indian users can expect to see a dozen TWS products from the house of HARMAN that “will cater to the needs and budgets of most of our consumers,” Kher added.

The company is planning to introduce a range of TWS offerings from its new consumer lifestyle brand called ‘Infinity’ that was launched last year and is exclusively tuned for the country.

“The category has definitely taken shape and there is still vast potential. Currently under 10 per cent share of the total personal audio segment in India, we believe TWS will take a double-digit share, around 15-20 per cent, within next few quarters,” Kher noted.

The company said it is not competing with other players.

“With over seven decades of experience in audio, no one knows sound better than us and we understand our consumers. Our goal is to provide the best technology and JBL signature sound quality at a spectrum of price points,” Kher told IANS.

HARMAN said it saw a minimal impact during the lockdown period.

Owing to the lifestyle changes that are happening in this environment, the firm has been receiving interest from consumers on all its other channels.

“The new normal, there has been an increase in the demand for headphones as consumers are working and studying from home. In the new normal, there has been an increase in the demand for headphones as consumers are working and studying from home,” informed Kher.

Additionally, OTT and gaming have also become preferred forms of entertainment.

“All of these require quality audio solutions that offer consistently clear sound, a great form and battery life suitable for long hours of use,” said Kher.

–IANS

