Audio leak of Pak Chief Justice’s mother-in-law shows resentment against govt

An audio call, purportedly between Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial’s mother-in-law, Mahjabeen Noon, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim’s wife, Rafia Tariq, surfaced on Sunday where the two were heard discussing their support for the top judge and the wish for snap elections, media reports said.

The women, during the alleged call, also expressed their resentment towards the incumbent government in Islamabad, The News reported.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ata Tarar shared the audio clip on his Twitter account, saying that he is sure about the deep conspiracy after hearing the audio clip.

“The Constitution and law have been trampled for the sake of families. The families of Chief Sahib and two colleagues are trying to bring Imran Niazi to power by holding early elections along with attending (political) rallies,” Tarar tweeted, as per the The News.

In the purported leaked call, Noon and the PTI counsel’s wife, speak about their concern for the Chief Justice amid the ongoing election case delay case which is being heard by a three-member bench at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

CJP Bandial’s mother-in-law is heard extending her support towards her son-in-law, assuring him to strengthen him in the midst of the rift between the government and the apex court.

They also vaguely discuss about being in a Lahore rally where there were hundreds of thousands of people.

The bench  headed by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar as members  in its April 4 order, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the polls in Punjab on May 14.

