In a latest development related to the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has retrieved an audio recording from the mobile phone of AAP National Secretary Mahender Chaudhary in which he is allegedly directing accused Vijay Nair not to state the true facts before the probe agencies.

The ED has alleged that Durgesh Pathak, the AAP MLA, had directed Chaudhary to brief Nair on how to react before the probe agencies.

The sources said that this is the most crucial evidence which establishes that a deep rooted conspiracy was hatched by the accused.

“Chaudhary, the national secretary of AAP, allegedly had a telephone conversation with Nair, during which Chaudhary could be heard directing Nair not to disclose the true facts,” the sources said, adding that the call was made on August 28, 2022, soon after Nair was asked to join the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“We will state true facts but only in those lines in which we have to. And if you (Nair) think that we should not disclose things, prepare your mind not to disclose. They (CBI/ED) might ask you twenty kinds of questions but don’t state true facts, even we have to lie,” the recordings say.

Chaudhary was also summoned in the matter, and his statement was recorded. His mobile phone was seized by the probe agencies, and later the recording was retrieved.

The ED’s case is based on the FIR of the CBI.

The ED has as of now filed four charge sheets in the matter, a main charge sheet and three supplementary.

It is all set to file another supplementary charge sheet in the matter.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230527-112005

20230527-112005

