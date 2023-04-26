Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, PTR Thiagarajan, said that the audio tape released by state BJP President, K. Annamalai, was fake and that it was made using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

PTR Thiagarajan in a video released on the social media handle Twitter said that BJP was using cheap tactics to disrupt the good work done by the DMK government of the state. In the video, he showed some examples of how video files are fabricated using AI technology.

In the video, he said, “If such authentic-looking videos can be machine-generated, imagine what all can be done in audio files. I strongly and specifically deny, I haven’t said to any individual personally or on the phone at any point in time what is contained in the audio clip being circulated on social media since yesterday. The state president of the BJP has descended to posting audio of somebody telling nobody about others. This is the basic level of his politics.”

He also said that under the leadership of M.K. Stalin, the state has delivered breaking, innovative and compassionate administration in the last two years since coming to office. He said, “This is called a Dravidian model of governance.”

PTR Thiagarajan in the video called Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin the hope of the next generation and said, “Of the many who urged his elevation to the state cabinet based on his appeal as a youth icon, I was among the foremost. His standing performance has surpassed all our expectations. He is making Tamil Nadu the centre of attraction of International Sports.”

He also called M.K. Stalin’s son-in-law V. Sabareesan as the most trusted advisor, guide, and pillar of support.

It may be noted that TN BJP President K. Annamalai had released a second audio tape named, ‘DMK files’, on Tuesday and within hours, the post created a ripple in social media as it was amplified in Twitter and other social media platforms and widely shared on WhatsApp by the party functionaries and cadres.

