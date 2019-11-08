Audio-visual anthem released for IFFI 2019

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Ahead of the launch of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare on Wednesday unveiled the audio-visual anthem, showcasing the clips of several content driven and impactful films including “Bajirao Mastaani” and “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”.

The anthem’s music has been composed by Ricky Kej, who is also the recipient of the Grammy Award.

Talking about the track, Ricky shared that he tried to mix the international music with the soul of India.

“I always try to create social impact with my music…There are a lot of problems our society is facing and we hardly talk about such issues, and movies and videos is one medium which emotionally moves people towards creating awareness and implement necessary actions. IFFI is extremely important to bring positive change in the society. I am happy to be a part of such a festival. So with the anthem, I tried to create the music which motivates people to do their bit for the society ,” Ricky said.

Also, the anthem features renowned Bharatnatyam dancer Geeta Chandran.

She shared that the conceptualisation of the anthem included using the clips of over 50 films, which is arranged along the scheme of 9 Rasas (emotions), representing the ‘spirit of what India stands for’.

Not only the anthem, a radio jingle has also been released to mark the golden jubilee edition of the festival.

IFFI is set to take place from November 20 to November 28 in Goa. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will grace the festival’s opening ceremony.

