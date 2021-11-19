Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said the state government has formed a new audit division in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

Speaking at the 53rd Zonal Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) through a video conference, Stalin said the new audit divisions will probe the corporate/business organisation crimes.

He also said the government is ready to consider and implement the recommendations of the Chartered Accountants for inclusive growth and for setting right the state finances.

–IANS

vj/svn/pgh