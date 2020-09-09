Audit govt spendings in fighting pandemic: Kerala Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 (IANS) Even as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally is nearing the 1 lakh-mark, the Congress on Wednesday demanded a thorough audit of the spendings of the government to fight the coronavirus pandemic, alleging huge corruption in the entire process.

State Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran alleged thar this act is being carried out by the offices of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, with state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja having no clue as to what’s happening in this front.

“Crores are being spent to fight Covid-19 and allegations have already surfaced that the quality of the PPE kits given to the health workers is inferior and yet they are billed at an exorbitant rate. Same is the case with masks and ambulances, which are being are being purchased/hired at high rates,” said Ramachandran.

Kerala is witnessing a sudden spurt in Covid numbers with the daily tally already breaching the 3,000-mark twice this month.

“It has now come out that a PPE kit, which should cost Rs 350, is being purchased for Rs 1,550; likewise, one N95 mask is being sourced for a price of Rs 160, which is unheard of. The infra red thermometer, which costs maximum Rs 2,500, is billed to the government at Rs 6,000.

“Despite several requests made to the Vijayan government to come out with the spending pattern, till now there has been no word on it. We demand a thorough audit of the government’s Covid-19 spendings,” said Ramachandran.

Ramachandran also asked Shailaja to break her silence, as she either has no clue as to what’s happening in her department, or is simply feigning ignorance.

