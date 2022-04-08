South Korean Sungjae Im seized his first-ever lead in a major championship following an opening 5-under 67 at the Masters Tournament, even as Tiger Woods hogged the limelight with a triumphant return to competition, nearly 14 months after a car mishap.

The 24-year-old Im produced a workman-like performance with one eagle, five birdies and two bogeys to lead by one stroke from Presidents Cup International teammate Cameron Smith of Australia, who finished his round of 68 with double bogeys.

Former Masters champions, Danny Willett of the UK and Dustin Johnson of the US, current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (US), and Chilean rising star Joaquin Niemann all shot 69s as the 86th edition of the Masters got off to a great start after a brief weather delay.

Im, a two-time PGA Tour winner, and in-form Smith, who won The Players Championship last month, were joint runners-up at the 2020 Masters Tournament to Johnson and both are chasing their first major title.

“Still have three more days to play, and I think with the rain passing, the greens are going to get firmer, the fairways are going to get firmer, so I just have to be prepared to do the same thing I did today,” said Im, who hit 12 fairways and 13 greens in regulation.

“I drove it well most of the holes and it gave me opportunities to have better second shots. I’m glad with how everything went.”

The Korean leader arrived at the year’s opening major as the eighth ranked player on the FedEx Cup standings following one victory and three top-10s but since February, his form has taken a bit of a dip with a best finish of tied 20th.

Im has established himself as one of the stars on Tour with his all-round precision game and feels Augusta National is suited to his aggressive style of play as he seeks to become the second successive Asian winner at the Masters, following Hideki Matsuyama’s historic win 12 months ago.

“It was great to have a great finish at my Masters debut in 2020, and because of that experience, I feel comfortable when I come to Augusta. I feel like I can play well here every time. It requires good shots overall from tee to green and to put shot into spots where I have a chance to attack the green is important, so I think it fits my game,” he said.

“It’s a great memory that I’ll carry with me… a feat that I really am proud of. But we’re only one day in. I’ve got three more days to play. I just want to keep this momentum going. I have my utmost respect for him (Hideki). I’ve watched him play since I was a kid, and hopefully good things will happen.”

Woods, a 15-time major champion and holder of a record-equalling 82 PGA TOUR victories, was the story of the day. A vehicle accident in Los Angeles in February, 2021 nearly cost the 46-year-old his right leg, and with a rod inserted into his right tibia, which suffered multiple fractures, and screws and pins stuck into his right foot and ankle in reconstructive surgery, many thought it would mark the end of his illustrious career.

An fine 1-under 71 in his first official round in 508 days put Woods in a share of 10th place and four shots of the early pace, and raising optimism of more Tiger roars in the coming days.

“I’m right where I need to be,” said Woods, who made three birdies against two bogeys.

“I am as sore as I expected to feel,” said Woods.

“Like I was telling the team all week, come game time, it will be a different deal. I figure once the adrenaline kicks in and we get fired up and I get into my little world, I should be able to handle business. This is only one round. We’ve got three more to go. There’s a long way to go and a lot of shots to be played.”

Leaderboard (Rd 1)

1. Sungjae Im 67 (-5);

2. Cameron Smith 68 (-4);

3. Danny Willett 69 (-3); Joaquin Niemann 69 (-3); Scottie Scheffler 69 (-3); Dustin Johnson 69 (-3).

