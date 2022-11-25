‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Kushagra Nautiyal said that he watched films like ‘Aunty No 1’ and ‘Chachi 420’ to get into the look of a woman and understand the way of wearing a sari for a sequence in the show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’.

In the show, he is seen playing the character of Ranbir and he has to dress up like a woman for a sangeet ceremony. The actor is putting his effort into the look and playing his character perfectly.

He said: “This is the first time in my life I have worn a sari. When I got to know about this track, I was really excited as well as nervous. But I decided to take up this as a challenge and give my hundred per cent.”

He took inspiration from Govinda’s role in the 1998 film ‘Aunty No. 1’ and Kamal Haasan’s character of Chachi in the 1997 film ‘Chachi 420’.

“Before shooting this sequence, I watched a few Hindi films in which the hero is playing the role of a female like ‘Aunty No 1’ and ‘Chachi 420’. To don the saree, these films helped me get the nuances of wearing it right. I am really happy that I was able to pull off the sequence decently well,” he added.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

20221125-135203