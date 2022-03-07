ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Aur Bhai Kya…’ cast had a ‘filmy’ time shooting for Bollywood episode

By NewsWire
The upcoming episode of comedy show ‘Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?’ has taken inspiration from Bollywood movies such as ‘Mughal-E-Azam’, ‘Jodha Akbar’ and ‘Mangal Pandey’.

The show leads Ambrish Bobby, Pawan Singh and Akansha Sharma share details of its upcoming track with a Bollywood twist.

Ambrish Bobby, essaying Ramesh Prasad Mishra’s character, shares: “The track is one of my favourites because I enjoyed every aspect in it. Everything about it is phenomenal, from playing a different character, look, feel, dialogues, costumes and jewellery. I will be shown as Raja in the Mughal era. Hence my outfit will be royal with a gem-studded mukut. When I saw my complete look for the first time, I truly felt like a King!.”

“Numerous historical films, such as ‘Asoka’ and ‘Jodha Akbar’, inspire the royal look. Essaying Maharaja with a comic twist had its fun moments. I discovered a new side to me I had not anticipated.”

On the other hand Pawan Singh, essaying Zafar Ali Mirza’s character, shares: “When I started my journey in this industry, I had done something very similar to this character which makes this track even more special. I am super excited about this particular track as my look is inspired by the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar Ji’s character in the path-breaking movie ‘Mughal-e-Azam’. It consists of sherwani, chudidar, and nawabi headgear.”

“The most interesting part of this track is we are showing the history of Haveli. Interestingly, the Haveli, where we shoot, is a real Haveli built in 1935 and situated in Lucknow,” he adds.

Actress Akansha Sharma adds: “I believe I have got the most interesting character to play in this track. My look is inspired by Madhubala’s Anarkali look in ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, whereas my character traits are like Hema Malini as Basanti from ‘Sholay’. So, striking the right balance between both was challenging and equally exciting. I am a huge fan of these two legendary actresses, and they have always inspired me. I completely adored the Anarkali look, and everyone complimented me.”

‘Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?’ airs on &TV.

