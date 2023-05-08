ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Auroshikha Dey plays challenging role in Chatrapathi remake

Actress Auroshikha Dey has played a challenging role in the upcoming movie Chatrapathi, an official adaptation of S.S. Rajamouli’s 2005 Telugu film by the same name.

The film stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas in his Hindi debut in the lead role.

Auroshikha will be playing the character of Manju Ben, a mother whose life takes an unexpected turn, setting the tone for the second half of the film.

With no time for workshops due to the immediate aftermath of the lockdown, Auroshikha took an unconventional approach to prepare for her role.

She put in the hard work and dedication to get into the skin of her character, even performing household chores while wearing a blindfold to understand the struggles of visually-impaired people.

With actors such as Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles, the Chatrapathi remake is shaping up to be an exciting and must-watch film.

Directed by V.V. Vinayak, the film is set to release on May 12.

