Aus announces stricter isolation rules as COVID-19 cases top 3,300

Canberra, March 28 (IANS) Australia on Saturday announced stricter isolation rules as the overall number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 3,378.

According to the latest data from the Department of Health, there were 3,378 cases as of Saturday morning, an increase of 212 from 3,166 on Friday afternoon, reports Xinhua news agency.

New South Wales (NSW) has 1,617 confirmed cases, higher than any other state or territory.

With the number of cases nationwide continuing to grow by approximately 20 per cent every day, governments across the country were introducing stricter measures to curb the spread.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that from Sunday the Australian Defence Force (ADF) will begin assisting state and territory governments in undertaking quarantine compliance checks of those who are required to be in mandatory isolation after returning from overseas.

“As soon as possible, but no later than 11.59 p.m. Saturday, all travellers arriving in Australia will be required to undertake their mandatory 14 day self-isolation at designated facilities (for example, a hotel),” said a statement from the Prime Minister.

South Australia (SA) Police on Friday night announced a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

SA Premier Steven Marshall on Saturday morning announced fines of up to A$5,000 ($3,082) for businesses and A$1,000 ($616) for individuals caught “flouting” the rules.

–IANS

ksk/