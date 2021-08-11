Australian cricket team coach Justin Langer and manager Gavin Dovey were involved in a heated exchange with a member of Cricket Australia (CA) staff over a video of Bangladesh team’s celebrations posted on cricket.com.au, the official website.

According to a report in the Melbourne-based The Age newspaper, both Langer and Dovey were unhappy that the video of a happy Bangladesh team singing their team song after a series win over Australia last week was posted on Australian cricket’s official website.

Bangladesh won the five-match T20I series 4-1.

“Dovey and Langer both took umbrage over a video added to the cricket.com.au website, commemorating Bangladesh’s first bilateral series victory over Australia after the Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the sides’ Twenty20 international series,” said the report.

“Sources close to the Australian team have confirmed that a member of CA’s digital team — who The Age and the Herald have chosen not to name to protect their privacy — was given a stern talking-to about the contents of the video,” added the report.

The incident took place after host Bangladesh had taken a 3-0 unassailable lead to register their first-ever bilateral series win over the Aussies. Aussies won the fourth match before Bangladesh sealed the fifth game to win series 4-1.

“Dovey initially raised the matter with the staffer in a conversation that escalated when the staffer stood their ground over the issue. Dovey had argued that it was inappropriate for the Bangladesh team song to be posted on a CA-operated website,” said the report further.

