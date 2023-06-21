WORLD

Aus Defence Minister pledges to hold officers accountable for war crimes

NewsWire
0
0

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles on Wednesday vowed that military commanders will be held accountable for war crimes in Afghanistan.

Marles had recently said the government would hold Australian Defense Force (ADF) top brass who oversaw the war in Afghanistan responsible for the unlawful killings allegedly committed by the troops, reports Xinhua news agency.

His commitment came a day after after Senator Jacqui Lambie, a former Australian army member, on Tuesday revealed she has referred ADF officers to the International Criminal Court for investigation over war crimes.

A landmark inquiry into allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan in 2020 revealed that it had found credible evidence that Australian special force soldiers murdered 39 civilians and prisoners in the country between 2005 and 2016.

One soldier has been charged by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) with the war crime of murder, with investigations into others ongoing.

Lambie called on the government to hold commanders accountable for the actions of their subordinates.

She said there is “a culture of cover-up” at the highest levels of the ADF.

In response, Marles said the government would “make this right”.

“The Chief of the Defense Force has been pursuing a process in respect of command accountability, consistent with the recommendations of the Brereton Report,” he said.

Before Kabul’s fall to the Taliban in August 2021, Australia maintained an operation of around 400 soldiers in Afghanistan.

20230621-140204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biden vows to protect women travelling for abortions

    Top Jamaat leader held in B’dsh for instigating mayhem during Modi’s...

    Bird flu patient in Cambodia discharged from hospital after 3 negative...

    N.Korea tests new underwater nuke weapon capable of ‘radioactive tsunami’