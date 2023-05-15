WORLD

Aus govt settles contamination class action to compensate 7 communities

NewsWire
0
0

The Australian government on Monday agreed to pay A$132.7 million ($88 million) to about 30,000 residents of seven communities across the country who were suing the Department of Defence over its responsibility for the spread of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) into their soil and groundwater.

PFAS chemicals, which have been used in products, do not break down, instead accumulating in soil, water and the human body where they have been linked to higher rates of cancer, reports Xinhua news agency.

The lawsuit against the government, which was set to begin in the Federal Court on Monday, claimed the Department of Defence exposed the communities to the poisonous chemicals through firefighting foam used at military bases.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged that the use of PFAS had caused suffering across the country.

“People have, across a range of communities, suffered from the use of this,” he told reporters.

“The biggest concern that I have with PFAS isn’t, of course, a financial one — it is the health outcomes of people who are affected by it.”

Craig Allsopp, joint head of class actions at Shine Lawyers who represented the seven communities, said the positive outcome is subject to approval by the court.

“The settlement money, if approved, will go some way to compensate the seven communities in this class action for their losses. However, many are still stuck on contaminated land,” he said.

20230515-134803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Turkey takes precautions against alleged drifting mines in Black Sea

    Pak National Assembly passes resolution condemning Imran’s anti-army statements

    Existing drug brings hope for people with spinal cord injuries

    Microsoft Azure OpenAI service now generally available, ChatGPT coming soon