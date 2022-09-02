WORLD

Aus increases annual migrant intake to resolve labour shortage crisis

NewsWire
0
0

The Australian government has committed to increasing the nation’s annual migration cap amid the current skills and labour shortage crisis.

Clare O’Neil, the Mnister for Home Affairs, on Friday said that the permanent skilled migration rate for this financial year had been set at 160,000 places, and the new Labor government would increase that number to 195,000, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking on day two of the government’s Jobs and Skills summit, O’Neil said “almost everyone” agreed an increase in migration was needed to address labour shortages.

“I want to emphasise that one of Labour’s priorities is to move away from the focus on short-term migrants, toward permanency, citizenship and nation building,” she said.

Regional areas will welcome 34,000 new migrants for this year — an increase of 9,000 from the previous cap.

Extra places will also be allocated for healthcare workers, tech sector workers and workers with skills needed to deliver critical infrastructure.

The government on Friday also announced about A$36 million ($24 million) in funding to help clear the backlog of visa applications.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australian employers had become too reliant on temporary migrants.

“There’s also consensus that it’s not just about the numbers, but it’s about the make-up of our migration system, that we need to move towards more permanent migration rather than a reliance on temporary labour,” he said.

20220902-143603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unicef distributing humanitarian aid in N.Korea after quarantine release

    2 people injured in shootings near LA schools

    Russia launches major offensive in Donetsk: Ukraine

    Champions League shock as clinical Villarreal eliminate Bayern Munich