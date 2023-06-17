WORLD

Aus PM announces funding for social housing amid increased demand

NewsWire
0
0

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday announced new funding for social housing amid rising demand for the charity organisation’s homelessness and housing services in the country.

Addressing a party conference, Albanese said the federal government will distribute A$2 billion ($1.3 billion) among states and territories to address the shortage of affordable housing options for people with low incomes, reports Xinhua news agency.

Albanese said this will create thousands of homes for Australians on social housing waiting lists and will increase housing supply sooner, with all funding to be committed by states and territories within two years ending June 30, 2025.

The announcement came after Treasurer Jim Chalmers in May announced the federal budget with a strong focus on cost-of-living relief as inflation remains the “primary economic challenge” for the country.

Last month, charity organisation Mission Australia published its Homelessness and Stable Housing Impact Report, revealing that demand for its homeless support services has increased by 26 per cent over the last three years.

It calls on governments for greater investment in homelessness prevention and support services, and for investment in 1 million new social and affordable homes.

20230617-150203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    EU chief visits Croatia to mark entry into eurozone, Schengen

    Competition schedule for Paris Olympics released

    Iran says its missile activities ‘conventional’

    Sri Lanka restricts import of 367 non-essential items