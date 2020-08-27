Aus PM ‘concerned’ over proposed lockdown extension in Victoria

Canberra, Aug 27 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said he was “concerned” over a move to extend the lockdown in the country’s worst-hit state of Victoria by 12 months due to rising Covid-19 deaths.

Victoria authorities confirmed 23 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 22 of which were linked to aged care facilities, reports Xinhua news agency.

The figure took the national death toll to 572.

Addressing the media, Morrison said he was worried about Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ move to extend emergency control powers by 12 months.

“People are concerned that lockdowns would extend for another 12 months,” he said.

“I know that the announcement that was made by the premier the other day about that extension of the additional 12 months.

“I’ve raised our concerns with the premier about that. I did that directly,” the Prime Minister added.

“I have been working every day with the aged care sector, providers, staff and families to ensure that these people in care, those who first cared for us, receive the highest level of protection. For this, I am accountable,” said Richard Colbeck, Australia’s Minister for Aged Care.

As of Thursday, there were a total 25,322 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Australia.

Victoria has confirmed 113 cases and nine of them were reported from New South Wales.

–IANS

ksk/