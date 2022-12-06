WORLD

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has shut down calls for the country to consider nuclear power options despite rising electricity prices.

He had recently declared that proponents of nuclear as a carbon-neutral energy source in Australia were wrong, reports Xinhua news agency.

His comments came after Peter Malinauskas, the premier of South Australia, urged both sides of politics to be more mature on the nuclear question, saying the debate has become “consumed by culture wars” rather than based on evidence.

In response, Albanese told the local media that the case for nuclear power in Australia does not stack up, citing waste storage as a key problem.

“I haven’t changed my view that it’s a huge distraction from what we need to do,” he said.

The federal budget for 2022-23 forecasts electricity prices will rise by 56 per cent over the next 18 months and gas prices by 44 per cent.

Under Albanese’s plan, caps could be introduced on the prices of coal and gas.

However, some state governments have pushed back against the proposal over compensation for producers.

