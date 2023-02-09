Three men have been arrested and charged with allegedly importing 130 kg of methamphetamine — powerful, highly addictive drug — into the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), police said on Thursday.

The NSW Police Force said that in December 2022, an investigation was launched into an organised drug-related criminal syndicate, reports Xinhua news agency.

Border police intercepted the 130 kg drug with a street value of over A$115 million ($80 million) in January this year, which was allegedly concealed within slabs of paraffin wax.

Three men in their early 30s were arrested inside a shopping centre in Sydney at about 6.40 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the police, all three men were charged with importation of commercial quantities of border-controlled drugs and were refused bail to appear at the local court.

Head of NSW State Crime Command’s drug squad Stuart Gordon said that this group was identified through ongoing investigations into another criminal syndicate.

“We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify those involved in this sort of activity. The only realistic outcome for involvement in organized crime is years in jail and the loss of homes, cars, and anything else gained as a result,” said Gordon.

All the items confiscated during the investigation will undergo further forensic examination.

