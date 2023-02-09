WORLD

Aus police arrest 3 men for importing 130kg of methamphetamine

NewsWire
0
0

Three men have been arrested and charged with allegedly importing 130 kg of methamphetamine — powerful, highly addictive drug — into the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), police said on Thursday.

The NSW Police Force said that in December 2022, an investigation was launched into an organised drug-related criminal syndicate, reports Xinhua news agency.

Border police intercepted the 130 kg drug with a street value of over A$115 million ($80 million) in January this year, which was allegedly concealed within slabs of paraffin wax.

Three men in their early 30s were arrested inside a shopping centre in Sydney at about 6.40 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the police, all three men were charged with importation of commercial quantities of border-controlled drugs and were refused bail to appear at the local court.

Head of NSW State Crime Command’s drug squad Stuart Gordon said that this group was identified through ongoing investigations into another criminal syndicate.

“We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify those involved in this sort of activity. The only realistic outcome for involvement in organized crime is years in jail and the loss of homes, cars, and anything else gained as a result,” said Gordon.

All the items confiscated during the investigation will undergo further forensic examination.

20230209-112205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Japan expected to introduce city gas use restrictions

    Facebook, Instagram to show more posts from unknown users

    US withdrawal from Afghanistan accelerated things: Johnson

    UN concludes 1st stage of consultations in Sudan to end political...