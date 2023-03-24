WORLD

Aus police launch probe into manhandling of Indigenous Senator

NewsWire
0
0

Australian police have launched a probe into the manhandling of Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe who was allegedly thrown to the ground at a protest outside Parliament in Canberra, the media reported on Friday.

British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who describes herself as a women’s rights activist, but is also widely known for her opposition to transgender rights, was holding a “Let Women Speak” rally attended by a small number of supporters, the BBC reported.

It had attracted a larger counter-protest by pro-LGBT activists.

As she spoke, Thorpe was seen approaching the microphone area shouting “you’re not welcome here” before being pushed back by a man in a suit, and then apparently pulled to the ground by police.

Police attempted to get her back on her feet but the Senator shouted “let me go”, before breaking free and crawling away across the wet grass, and then standing up and walking off.

Addressing reporters after the incident, Thorpe said that “we do not tolerate this kind of filth being on Ngunnawal-Ngarigo country”, referring to Keen-Minshull’s group’s presence on Aboriginal land.

“They are racist. They are homophobic. They are destroying people’s lives. This country should be ashamed that they even let people like this into this country,” the BBC quoted the Senator as saying

Thorpe later told the Guardian she had been “pulverised” by police.

In a statement, the police said “interactions” between the police and protesters at the event would be reviewed.

20230324-090805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 15K tech workers lose jobs in May globally

    6 elephants killed in 14 months in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park

    La Liga: My players are in good shape after World Cup,...

    Amnesty Int’l asks Baloch govt to restore net services, lift ban...