INDIA

Aus state adds cocaine detection to roadside drug testing

NewsWire
0
0

The government of Australia’s Queensland state on Monday said cocaine detection has been added to the random roadside drug testing program to reduce dangerous drivers.

In a statement, the Queensland government said that the addition of cocaine detection to the program is in response to the increasing number of drivers caught with cocaine over the last five years, reports Xinhua news agency.

Previous testing kits were able to detect the presence of methylamphetamine, MDMA or ecstasy, and tetrahydrocannabinol from a sample of saliva.

Under the newly-announced reform, drivers who test positive for cocaine, cannabis, speed, ice, or ecstasy will have their license disqualified, face fines of up to A$2,167 ($1,444), and repeat offenders could receive jail time.

In Queensland, random roadside screening has been used for more than 15 years, with police conducting about 50,000 random tests every year. There is one in four tested motorists returning a positive result for illicit drugs.

“In 2022, 61 people died as a result of crashes that involved a drug driver or rider, representing approximately 20.5 per cent of the lives lost on Queensland roads. This also represents a 30 per cent increase compared to the previous five-year average,” said Queensland Police Service Acting Assistant Commissioner Chris Stream.

“Many more Queenslanders could have died or been seriously injured on our roads if police didn’t take action,” Stream added.

2023071036853

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After pilots, IndiGo Airlines technicians go on leave

    In Himachal too ‘rivaj badlega’, says optimist Thakur (IANS Interview)

    Met predicts continuation of heavy rain in Himachal, avoid travel

    Hasty indiscriminate arrests, difficulty in getting bail needs urgent attention: CJI