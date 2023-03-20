WORLD

Aus state boosted by return of int’l students

NewsWire
0
0

With the return of international students, the Australian state of Victoria has experienced a positive boost for the local economy.

According to data produced by the Department of Home Affairs, the number of on-shore student visa holders in Victoria has doubled to over 141,000, since international borders re-opened in 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

India, China, Vietnam, Nepal and Colombia are the top five countries supplying students and contributing to the 107 per cent jump.

“We are a welcoming state and it’s great to see large numbers of students from all around the world back in Melbourne and regional Victoria — they make us a more vibrant community,” said Victorian minister for trade and investment Tim Pallas on Monday.

As Victoria’s third-biggest export revenue earner, international education generated A$6.9 billion ($4 billion) in 2021 and supported more than 40,000 jobs.

“International education supports tens of thousands of Victorian jobs and is a vital part of our economy — that’s why we are so serious about supporting the sector and its growth,” said Pallas.

Meanwhile, the state government has invested A$10 million to support new student arrivals and upgrade the Study Melbourne Hub.

The Study Melbourne Hub supports students by providing legal advice and assistance in areas such as accommodation and employment.

20230320-140004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lebanese PM calls for dialogue to restore ties with Gulf nations

    Iran reports 2,089 new Covid-19 cases, 6,212,387 in total

    US jobless claims rise for third straight week amid tight labour...

    Google Account switcher gets Material You redesign on web