With the return of international students, the Australian state of Victoria has experienced a positive boost for the local economy.

According to data produced by the Department of Home Affairs, the number of on-shore student visa holders in Victoria has doubled to over 141,000, since international borders re-opened in 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

India, China, Vietnam, Nepal and Colombia are the top five countries supplying students and contributing to the 107 per cent jump.

“We are a welcoming state and it’s great to see large numbers of students from all around the world back in Melbourne and regional Victoria — they make us a more vibrant community,” said Victorian minister for trade and investment Tim Pallas on Monday.

As Victoria’s third-biggest export revenue earner, international education generated A$6.9 billion ($4 billion) in 2021 and supported more than 40,000 jobs.

“International education supports tens of thousands of Victorian jobs and is a vital part of our economy — that’s why we are so serious about supporting the sector and its growth,” said Pallas.

Meanwhile, the state government has invested A$10 million to support new student arrivals and upgrade the Study Melbourne Hub.

The Study Melbourne Hub supports students by providing legal advice and assistance in areas such as accommodation and employment.

20230320-140004