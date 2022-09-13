HEALTHWORLD

Aus state issues public health alert after detection of measles

NewsWire
0
0

Authorities in New South Wales on Tuesday issued a public health alert after a measles case was reported in the Australia for the first time since February 2020.

The patient acquired the infection while travelling in Asia last month smf developed symptoms after returning to Sydney and is now isolated in hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

NSW Health unveiled a couple of locations the case had spent time in while being infectious and urged people who may be susceptible to measles and were present at those locations at the same time to be alert for symptoms until September 24.

Measles is highly infectious, the symptoms of which include fever, sore eyes and a cough followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash spreading from the head and neck to the rest of the body.

Measles could be spread in the air through coughing or sneezing by someone who is carrying the disease.

The NSW Health said people who have not had two lifetime doses of measles vaccine, a confirmed history of measles infection, or who have a weakened immune system are considered susceptible to measles.

“This incident highlights the importance of ensuring that all people able to be vaccinated have received two doses of measles vaccine, particularly prior to overseas travel, as measles outbreaks are occurring in several regions of the world at present,” said Executive Director of Health Protection of NSW Jeremy McAnulty.

The health authorities also made the measles vaccine available free to anyone born during or after 1966 who doesn’t have two documented doses of measles vaccine.

20220913-143804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi likely to report 4,000-5,000 less Covid cases on Monday: Jain

    Philippines logs 1,888 new Covid-19 infections

    EMA may not enforce 50% efficacy threshold for Covid vax

    Karnataka logs 1,464 new Covid cases, 29 deaths