HEALTHLIFESTYLEWORLD

Aus state launches 1st multicultural mental health hotline

NewsWire
0
0

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday announced that the country’s first multicultural mental health phone line has been launched in the state, which will provide services in 30 different languages and benefit multiple communities.

According to the state government, the service is staffed by registered bilingual mental health professionals, covering languages such as Arabic, Chinese and Greek, reports Xinhua news agency.

Available from Monday to Friday, the Transcultural Mental Health Line is expected to improve access to mental health care and support for diverse communities.

“While there is a wide range of mental health services available to all NSW residents, language and different cultural understandings of mental health can act as a barrier for people when accessing services,” said NSW Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor.

“This new phone line will support people to get the help they need, with a specialist team of health care professionals ready to provide care and connect people with the appropriate services,” she added.

A national study of mental health and wellbeing, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in July last year, indicated that over two in five citiznes aged 16-85 years, or 8.6 million people, had experienced a mental disorder at some time in their life.

One in five, or 4.2 million people, had a 12-month mental disorder, while anxiety was the most prevalent disorder, according to the study.

20230105-145404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Without delay’: SC directs states to pay compensation to Covid-19 victim’s...

    Stray dog menace: Kerala Minister to hold high-level meeting on Monday

    CISF takes over security of Bharat Biotech

    426 recoveries, 347 new cases, 2 deaths in J&K