HEALTHWORLD

Aus state launches probe into Salmonella outbreak linked to 27 cases

NewsWire
0
0

Australia’s New South Wales’ Ministry of Health (NSW Health) has launched an investigation into a Salmonella outbreak following a conference with more than 200 people present last week.

NSW Health said that 69 attendees from NSW, the Northern Territory and Queensland are known to be unwell with symptoms of food poisoning, of which 27 people have confirmed Salmonella infections, reports Xinhua news agency.

At least 31 of them are so far known to have attended emergency departments.

“NSW Health is working closely with the NSW Food Authority to investigate the cause of the outbreak,” said the state’s Executive Director of Public Health Jeremy McAnulty.

“We ask anyone who feels unwell or has concerns about their health after they have returned home to seek medical care, and to get in touch with your local public health unit, or the conference organisers,” he said.

According to the health ministry, Salmonella is usually spread to humans through eating undercooked food made from infected animals.

It can also be spread from person to person, but this type of transmission usually occurs over several weeks instead of a couple of days.

Most people recover by having lots of rest and drinking plenty of fluids, such as water or oral hydration drinks from pharmacists.

However, some people can experience severe infection and may require admission to hospital for rehydration.

Acting Director Food Safety and CEO of the NSW Food Authority Anthony Zammit said that compliance officers have visited the venue to collect samples and the kitchen has been closed.

20221208-151405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Expert panel submits recommendations to tackle black fungus in K’taka

    Delhi: Senior citizens dominated vaccination drive

    K’taka records 42K new Covid cases

    2 new hospitals, revamping healthcare part of Delhi’s plan for possible...