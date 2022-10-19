WORLD

Aus state police seize drugs worth $2.5 mn, arrest 2

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales announced on Wednesday that it seized 8 kg of the methylamphetamine drug over A$4 million ($2.5 million) and arrested two persons in connection.

In a statement, the NSW Police Force said that detectives carried out an investigation into large-scale drug supply in the Manning Great Lakes region, located in the northern part of the state, reports Xinhua news agency.

In September, two packages from abroad were intercepted at a mailing facility in Melbourne, the capital city of Victoria, and were found containing 8 kg of the drug ice.

Following further investigations, detectives executed a warrant at a house in the NSW on Tuesday, during which they arrested and searched two men, aged 29 and 22.

According to the statement, they were each charged with a large commercial supply of prohibited drugs, and both refused bail.

