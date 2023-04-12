WORLD

Police in the Australian state of Victoria said they detected 7,741 traffic offences, adding that two people were killed on the roads over the long Easter weekend.

A five-day road policing operation was carried out from April 6-10, after this year saw a “shocking start” with 89 lives lost across the state, up 25 per cent on the five-year average, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the police, Good Friday accounted for almost a quarter of all detections over the Easter period, with 101 motorists caught drunk and drug driving on this day alone.

More than a third of all offences detected were for speeding, with almost 80 per cent of motorists detected between 10km/h and 25km/h over the speed limit.

Mobile phone offences rose by 31 per cent from last year’s Easter road policing operation with 343 motorists caught using their phones while driving.

Meanwhile, 529 unauthorised drivers were removed from roads, including suspended, disqualified and unlicensed drivers.

