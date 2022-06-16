Western Australia is set to lift the mask mandate at airport terminals from Saturday onwards despite a continued increase of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Masks will still have to be worn on flights, but they will be voluntary when travellers are inside international and domestic terminals, reports Xinhua news agency.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said that the removal is based on the latest health advice, but he still encourages people to keep a mask at hand.

“Masks may no longer be required in airports, but they’re an easy and sensible precaution we can take to stay safe while around many others in transit,” McGowan said.

“Masks and vaccination are our strongest defences against Covid-19 and the flu, so I encourage Western Australians to keep following the advice and maintain healthy hygiene to stay safe.”

WA Health recorded 6,262 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. There were 258 people hospitalized with nine in the intensive care unit recorded in the same period.

The state also reported a further three deaths dating back to June 8.

WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the state continues to ride out the Omicron wave during the flu season, so it’s more important than ever to keep up healthy hygiene habits and vaccinations.

Mask-wearing in the state remains compulsory at hospitals, aged and disability care facilities, and on public and passenger transport.

