Australia’s state of New South Wales (NSW) has been installing or upgrading courthouses for more safe spaces to help empower domestic and sexual violence survivors to testify without fear.

The NSW government said on Monday that additional safe rooms where the victims can prepare for court privately, and remote witness rooms where they can provide evidence via audio visual link (AVL), have been delivered to 45 courthouses across the state, aiming to alleviate survivors’ trauma and ensuring fair trials, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Under the state government’s domestic violence reforms, complainants in domestic violence criminal proceedings and related apprehended domestic violence order proceedings have a prima facie entitlement to give evidence remotely via audio visual and in a closed court,” said NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman.

“These new and upgraded facilities give vulnerable witnesses the private, secure areas they need to prepare for court and to provide evidence.”

According to a report released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research in June, domestic violence-related stalking/intimidation incidents recorded by the police increased by 110 percent from 2012 to 2021.

NSW Minister for Women’s Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward said the prospect of having to face an alleged abuser or their family members in open court can re-traumatize and exacerbate the stress of having to testify in court.

“These new safe rooms and remote witness facilities enhance support for the courageous victims who come forward to report abuse.”

