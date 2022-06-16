WORLD

Aus states introduce extra year of early education

NewsWire
0
0

Children in Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) will get an extra year of early education as part of major generational reform in both states.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the joint long-term policy commitment on Thursday, saying that both states will “embark on the greatest transformation of early education in a generation”, reports Xinhua news agency

The programme will consist of a year of play-based learning for all four-year-olds.

It will be known as “pre-prep” in Victoria and “pre-kindergarten” in NSW.

“In the next 10 years, every child in Victoria and NSW will experience the benefits of a full year of play-based learning before their first year of school,” the Premiers said.

The NSW budget will set aside more than A$5.8 billion ($4 billion) over 10 years to introduce a universal pre-kindergarten plan by 2030.

Perrottet said it will help smooth children’s transition before kindergarten where NSW kids could enrol from the age of five.

In Victoria, the Pre-Prep programme will be delivered through kindergartens and long daycare centres, as Victorian children start kindergarten when they turn three or four.

Over the next decade, every Victorian four-year-old child will qualify for a 30-hour a week programme of play-based learning.

The state government will also make kindergartens free for all three and four-year-olds from 2023, saving families up to A$2,500 a child per year.

The Victorian government also plans to establish 50 childcare centres with an average capacity of 100 children. The first childcare centre will open by 2025.

NSW Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the evidence is clear that providing the best education starts in the early years.

“This transformational new year of preschool education will not just build on the other commitments of this budget but will also change and improve, with the help of parents, educators, services, and stakeholders, how children enter and prepare for school,” said a statement from the NSW government.

20220616-153003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Sudan urges EU to support lifting of arms embargo

    Harris makes history as acting US president amid speculation on future...

    Swiss president tests positive for Covid-19

    Russian will not put on pause its military action against Ukraine...