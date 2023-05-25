A 15-year-old boy was arrested after firing a gun in the parking lot of a secondary school in Two Rocks, Western Australia.

Western Australia Police Force said officers were called to the school on Breakwater Drive following reports that an unknown male had discharged a firearm in the car park, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police attended the scene a short time later and arrested the boy.

Commissioner of Police Col Blanch told the press late Thursday that nobody was injured in the incident, and currently, there is no further threat to the community.

“When I heard the report of what happened today, it really shocked me that this occurred in Western Australia,” he said.

The teenager is accused of firing three shots, one of which hit a school building with people inside.

Two firearms, a .234 rifle and a .22 rifle, were seized from a car the teenager is thought to have arrived at the school in.

Both guns were licensed to the house where the boy lived.

The boy is believed to be a former student.

Blanch said the boy was still in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

