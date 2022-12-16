Australians travelling through the country’s major airports have been warned to expect longer waiting times and possible delays, as millions are forecast travel this holiday season.

According to local media reports, security queues at some airports started to be lengthy on Friday, and a few people had been “caught short” and might have missed their flights, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement released last week, Geoff Culbert, Chief Executive Officer at Sydney Airport, said the airport is expecting its busiest holiday period since 2019, with more than 2.2 million people set to pass through the terminals from December 12 to January 1, 2023.

Travellers need to arrive two hours before departure for domestic flights, and three hours ahead for international flights, as some parts of the operation are still “fragile” and understaffed for the potential crowds, said Culbert.

In the state of Queensland, Brisbane airport’s head of public affairs Stephen Beckett said a record of 14,300 people would travel through the international terminal on Friday, with many of them attempting to return home or visit family before the weekend.

“If you’re travelling today, we do recommend that you arrive 90 minutes before a domestic flight and pre-book your Ubers and taxis,” said Beckett.

“Make sure you’re aware of what can’t go in your hand luggage and remember just pack your patience.”

20221216-145203