Canindia News

Aus vs India: Indian players fined 20 per cent for slow over-rate

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

India cricket team players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first One-day International (ODI) in Sydney on Friday.

David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

“Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sam Nogajski, TV umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Gerard Abood levelled the charge,” the statement added.

The first ODI between Australia and India on Friday went beyond the scheduled close by almost over an hour — the match was supposed to end at 10.15 p.m. local time, but the final ball was delivered at 11.10 p.m. The game went on for about eight-and-a-half hours.

The match on Saturday was also held up during Australia’s innings after a couple of protesters came onto the pitch, delaying the proceedings. However, they caused a delay of only about five minutes.

Friday’s man-of-the-match Steve Smith said after the game that it was the longest ODI he has played.

“That was the longest 50 overs in the field I’ve ever had, that’s for sure,” Smith told reporters after the match.

“I don’t know what to put it down to. Obviously there was the (pitch invaders) who came on the field in India’s innings which took a bit of time. And I think they went 45 minutes over the scheduled time and we were something similar,” he added.

“I don’t know why. Not sure why. But it certainly felt like a long time out there,” Smith said.

–IANS

kh/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Virat Kohli’s challenge on Sunday: Improve ODI average at SCG

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bairstow takes England home in first T20I vs SA

CanIndia New Wire Service

Hobart Hurricanes leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane tests positive

CanIndia New Wire Service

Pakistan’s tour of NZ under cloud after 7th player tests positive

CanIndia New Wire Service

Boxing body’s AGM, elections on December 18 in Gurugram

CanIndia New Wire Service

Can get you in as a counter attacking batsman: Kohli to Harry Kane

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bengal T20 Challenger: All-round Customs beat Town Club

CanIndia New Wire Service

FanCode to stream international matches from New Zealand to India

CanIndia New Wire Service

Stoinis limps off the field, Smith finds Green apt replacement

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested