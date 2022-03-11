Aus vs Pak: Lack of game time was tough and frustrating, admits Swepson

Ahead of his long awaited Test debut, leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson on Friday admitted that being on the sidelines despite being part of the Australia Test squad over a period of time has been very tough and frustrating for him, especially due to the strict bio-bubbles with Covid-19 around.

With the surface in Karachi expected to aid spin, Australia skipper Pat Cummins confirmed that Swepson will play his first Test match on Saturday during the second Test against Pakistan, with fast bowler Josh Hazlewood the man to miss out.

Swepson’s debut means he’ll be the first specialist leg-spinner to feature in Australia’s Test XI since 2009. Bryce McGain was the last leggie to play in Tests for the Aussies in March 2009 against South Africa.

The 28-year-old leg-spinner acknowledged that he has not had much game time but he is looking at the big picture.

“I’m not gonna lie. It has been tough. COVID has probably been the hardest part of it in that I’ve been away and touring a lot in bubbles and hubs and not being able to actually play games of cricket. So that’s been frustrating. I mean, in the past, usually you’d be able to be a part of an Australian squad but fly back and play for your state or your Big Bash team or whatever and that hasn’t really been able to happen for me over the last few seasons,” Swepson was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“So I’m probably a bit shy on on the game time, which has been frustrating, definitely. But for me, I’d never sacrifice being in this position and being in a position to take an opportunity and play for my country, that’s obviously the ultimate goal.

“And, for me, it’s just trying to stay ready and try and bowl as well as I can in the nets and work on things and keep working on my game, finding ways to improve. I’ve got an amazing group of players around me and staff that I can feed off and just keep trying to learn, even though I’m not playing games, and hopefully it’s held me in good stead,” he added.

Swepson, who has 154 wickets in 51 first-class games, is hoping to play a big role for the team later in the game when the wearing pitch and foot marks on it offers a lot more help.

“I think that’s probably a role that Patty (Pat Cummins) and the boys would want me to play, to come on late in the game and try and win the game for the team and, hopefully, I’ve had enough practice at that state level and it goes well. I think as a leg-spinner, especially later in the game, you definitely come into the game a lot more,” he said.

“There’s obviously footmarks to work with, which makes it a bit better to bowl to the left handers and generally left handers have a bit more success against leg spin,” he added.

