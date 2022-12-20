The Gabba pitch in Brisbane that was used for the first Test between Australia and South Africa, which ended in two days, on Tuesday received a ‘below average’ rating from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Australia won the Test match by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday, but the pitch at the Gabba came under severe fire. Played on a green top, the contest between the two sides was over under two days, with 34 wickets falling in this duration.

The pitch was criticised by many, including South Africa skipper Dean Elgar, who said, “I don’t think that was a very good Test wicket.”

Now, the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees member Richie Richardson has released his report for the pitch, deeming it as ‘below average’.

“Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers. There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement. The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships,” said Richardson in his prognosis.

“I found the pitch to be “below average” as per the ICC guidelines since it was not an even contest between bat and ball,” he added.

Due to the ‘below average’ rating, the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield monitoring process.

Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period and when a venue accumulates five demerit points it is suspended from staging any international cricket for a period of 12 months.

