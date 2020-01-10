Aussie cricket legends to raise money for bushfire victims

Sydney, Jan 12 (IANS) In a bid to raise money for the victims of Australia’s devastating bushfires, the country’s former cricket legends Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will come out of retirement and participate in a star-studded charity game next month.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday announced a range of initiatives to help those impacted by the fires besides holding of the Bushfire Cricket Bash on February 8, where Warne and Ponting will lead the two sides.

Meanwhile, other retired Aussie stars like Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell will also take part in the game.

The money raised will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash will act as a curtain raiser for the BBL Final.

“The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be Cricket Australia’s major fundraising initiative to support Australians impacted by the recent unprecedented bushfire emergency,” CA’s CEO Kevin Roberts said in a statement.

“People the world over have seen the overwhelming images of hundreds of thousands of hectares burnt, precious lives lost, hundreds of properties destroyed and the devastating loss of wildlife as a result of the fires. These images have reinforced the need to get behind organisations like the Australian Red Cross which is responding to the immediate requirements of people who have lost loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods,” he added.

