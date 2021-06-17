Emma McKeon could be the only swimmer from the Australian team to compete in eight events at the Tokyo Olympic Games after she won the 50-meter freestyle on Thursday night to wrap up an outstanding performance at the trials.

Emma won the event in 23.93 seconds on the final night of the trials in Adelaide, beating Commonwealth record holder Cate Campbell by only 0.01 second in a repeat of Wednesday night’s 100m freestyle final, report Xinhua.

According to reports in the Australian media, Emma, 27, could compete in eight events at the Olympics, having qualified for the 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly and relay events in the week.

“We have been preparing to have a big programme,” she said.

Mack Horton has been selected in the team despite not getting the qualification for the individual events.

Horton, the reigning 400m freestyle gold medallist, was only named in the team for the men’s freestyle relay. He was one of 35 swimmers who were picked in the team, joining reigning 100m freestyle gold medallist Kyle Chalmers, 100m backstroke world record holder Kaylee McKeown and freestyle prodigy Ariarne Titmus.

The team will be led by freestyle sprinter Cate Campbell and backstroker Emily Seebohm, both of whom will join Leisel Jones as the only Australian swimmers to compete at four Olympics.

Matthew Wilson, a 22-year-old breaststroker was 0.24 seconds slower than the required qualifying time in the 200m event — in which he previously held the world record — on Tuesday night.

However, Swimming Australia announced that he was nominated to the team under the selection policy under extenuating circumstances, with a family bereavement disrupting Wilson’s trial performance and preparation.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it quite honestly. The last couple of weeks have been really tough and I’m glad I could make the team for her. I’m sure she’d be proud of me,” Wilson said, referring to the bereavement.

Thursday’s selection brings the total number of selected athletes to 267 of an expected 450-480 for Tokyo, according to the Australian Olympic Committee.

–IANS

qma/