An Australian man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in a plan to import 100 kg methamphetamine from Canada via air cargo.

According to a statement released on Thursday, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) launched an investigation in October 2021, after the Canada Border Services Agency found 100 kg methamphetamine inside a commercial dough mixer destined for Australia.

The AFP and ABF officers executed a number of search warrants, including one at the man’s Punchbowl home, seizing a further 1.75 gram of methamphetamine, five mobile phones and various SIM cards, Xinhua news agency report.

Police also searched commercial premises in Caringbah, where they detected one ton of methylamine, a chemical compound used to manufacture methamphetamine and MDMA.

On October 19, 2022, the man pleaded guilty to attempting to import a commercial quantity of methamphetamine and possessing the controlled drug.

He was sentenced last week to 11 years in jail with a non-parole period of seven years.

Besides, two other men remained before court in relation to this investigation.

