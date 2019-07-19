Aussie midfielder Vidosic joins ATK

Kolkata, July 22 (IANS) Croatia-born Australian footballer Dario Vidosic on Monday joined two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK to strengthen their midfield, the club said in a statement.

Vidosic is an attacking midfielder who also doubles up as a winger. He started his career in the A-League, signing a two-year contract with Queensland Roar for the 2006-07 season.

After this, he had a stint with German club 1. FC Nurnberg in the Bundesliga. In 2017, Vidosic joined Wellington Phoenix for a couple of months, before moving onto Melbourne City.

In 2009, Vidosic made his debut for the national team in their last World Cup qualifier against Japan.

In 2006, he was selected in the Australian Under-20 squad and competed in the 2006 AFC Youth Championships in India. He played for the Australian Under-23 team in 2007 in an Olympic qualifier in Adelaide, scoring the 11th goal in Australia’s 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei.

“Dario is an experienced campaigner and a wonderful addition to the team. I am looking forward to working with him and create a strong attacking midfield that will support the strikers ably,” ATK head coach Antonio Habas said.

“I am happy to have signed for ATK. This will be exciting and a new experience for me. I am hoping that I can help ATK lift the Cup again,” Vidosic said.

