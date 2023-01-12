ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Austin Butler on Elvis voice: Don’t think I sound like him still

NewsWire
0
0

The 2023 Golden Globes was full of memorable moments, but a topic of discussion that continues to baffle the internet is Austin Butler’s voice.

Butler won the Globe for actor in a drama film thanks to his turn as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. Social media erupted during his acceptance speech as viewers questioned why Butler still talks with Elvis’ deep, sultry drawl.

“It’s hard for me to talk about,” Butler told E! News on the Globes carpet when asked about his voice not being the same after working on “Elvis.”

“I can’t really reflect on it too much. I don’t know the difference.”

Butler was asked again about his voice backstage in the press room after he won the Globe.

The actor said, “I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot.”

“I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time,” Butler said.

“I had three years where (Elvis) was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

Butler adopted Method acting techniques in order to play Elvis, fully immersing himself in the character for years of prep work.

The actor previously told ‘Variety’, “During ‘Elvis’, I didn’t see my family for about three years. I was prepping with Baz, and then I went to Australia. I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody. And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis. I was speaking in his voice the whole time.”

20230112-110204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Ant-Man 3’ swaps release date with ‘The Marvels’, set to open...

    Throwback: When Dwayne Johnson cut ties with popular YouTuber Logan Paul

    Harry Styles reveals losing ‘Elvis’ role to Austin Butler

    Ed Sheeran set to sing to honour Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth...